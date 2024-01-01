Lebanon
Lebanon-Based Dooda Solutions Wins Grand Prize Of US$100,000 In The 2023 Installment Of The PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator Program: MENA Sustainability Edition
The announcement of the winner was made during the closing ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on November 20, 2023.
Startup Spotlight: Lebanon-Based Agritech YY Regen Aims To Transform How The Nation's Farming Sector Is Powered
YY Regen's services are spread across three verticals: renewable energy solutions, sustainable agriculture, and reliable and sustainable water solutions.
Startup Spotlight: Lebanon-Based Dooda Solutions' Earthworm Farms Offer Eco-Friendly Fertilizer Alternatives To Farmers In The Region
Dooda Solutions' vermicompost products aim to enhance soil health as well as provide sustainable solutions for farmers.
Startup Spotlight: Lebanon-Headquartered Mruna Is Bringing Its Urban Resilience Solutions To The UAE
Mruna's most significant offering is BiomWeb, a decentralized nature-based wastewater treatment system, that operates using the design philosophy that "there is no waste in nature."
Malak Yacout's The Volunteer Circle Is Mobilizing The Next Generation Towards Active Social Impact In The Middle East And Beyond
Having witnessed firsthand the lack of human resources management in realizing social impact, Yacout set out on her entrepreneurial endeavor with a mission to better harness the power of volunteerism in the Middle East.
Making The Impossible, Possible: Sabrina Mouhieddine, CEO And Creative Director, Liliblanc, Is Authoring Her Own Success Story
Mouhieddine hopes that her ready-to-wear fashion label will, one day, become the "go-to" brand for every woman, whether out at work, or in her leisure time.
Anamcara Capital General Partner Annelie Ajami Has Big Dreams For Her Venture Capital Firm (And For The Startups It Supports)
Annelie Ajami launched Anamcara Capital, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered pre-seed and seed stage venture fund investing in B2B technologies, in 2021 with a firm decision that founders will always top her agenda.
American University Of Beirut Organizes Hackathon To Find Cryptocurrency Solutions To Lebanon's Hyperinflation Crisis
A 48-hour hackathon was organized by the Darwazah Center for Innovation Management and Entrepreneurship, in partnership with i-Park and Beirut Digital District, at the American University of Beirut's Olayan School of Business.
Darwazah Center's Startup Accelerate Demo Day Sees Winners Address Problems Specific To The Lebanese Economy
Held under the theme "Think Global Build Local," the event saw eight teams pitching their business ideas that could tackle problems specific to the country as well as solutions to substitute trade imports and encourage more exports.
Darwazah Center's Hackathon Looks For Tech Solutions For Ineffective Foreign Aid Management in Lebanon
Three Lebanese startups won the Darwazah Center's "Data for Good- I Code for Lebanon" hackathon by trying to solve "waste" or "leakage" in the current system of foreign aid disbursement in Lebanon.
Against All Odds: Caroline Fattal Fakhoury, Founder, Stand For Women
Caroline Fattal Fakhoury on women's economic empowerment in Lebanon and beyond.
EFG Hermes Continues Its Longest Streak Of Deals In A Year With Successful Completion Of Its Advisory On The Sale Of Bank Audi S.A.E. To First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
The acquisition will see FAB consolidate Bank Audi S.A.E's total assets of EGP85.6 billion (as of December 2020) and its well-established retail and corporate banking operations across a network of 53 branches.
Webinar Invite: Against All Odds, Featuring Caroline Fattal Fakhoury, Founder, Stand For Women, And Board Member, Fattal Group
This Against All Odds webinar will be held at 2:00pm (UAE time) on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Cloud Kitchen Platform Kaykroo Debuts Entrepreneur Program To Bring International Restaurant Concepts To The UAE
The UAE-headquartered foodtech company has already secured exclusive partnerships with select establishments from Lebanon and Turkey, giving them a boost to scale their businesses.
Against All Odds: Karma Ekmekji, Founder, #Diplowomen
The Beirut-based founder of #Diplowomen Karma Ekmekji on how women can advance themselves in a world where most careers are male-dominated.