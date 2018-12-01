Lebanon

Meet LiBeiroot, The Car-Hailing App Straddling The Lebanese-Syrian Border
Startups

Meet LiBeiroot, The Car-Hailing App Straddling The Lebanese-Syrian Border

Noticing a hurdle for carpool passengers crossing the Lebanon-Syria border, this duo launched LiBeiroot.
Maysaa Ajjan | 5 min read
Tech Education Startup Synkers Is Using Adaptive Learning To Enhance Teaching Approaches
Entrepreneurs

Tech Education Startup Synkers Is Using Adaptive Learning To Enhance Teaching Approaches

CEO and co-founder Audrey Nakad discusses the platform's mission of enhancing learning experiences using tech.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
UK Lebanon Tech Hub Gets US$3.2 Million Boost To Accelerate Lebanese Tech Startups
News and Trends

UK Lebanon Tech Hub Gets US$3.2 Million Boost To Accelerate Lebanese Tech Startups

In the spirit of further fueling the growth of Lebanon's startup ecosystem, the UK Lebanon Tech Hub (UKLTH) launches The Nucleus, a venture building program.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Lebanon Startup Vision In Motion Provides Retailers As Much Customer Insights As An E-Commerce Site
Startups

Lebanon Startup Vision In Motion Provides Retailers As Much Customer Insights As An E-Commerce Site

The startup's technology generates heat maps that help track customer movements and trace their paths, and enables FOV (Field-of-View) tracking for best product placement decisions, besides providing in-store analytics.
Sindhu Hariharan | 7 min read
RIP Passwords: Myki Wants To Alter The Way Access Is Managed In The Digital World
Startups

RIP Passwords: Myki Wants To Alter The Way Access Is Managed In The Digital World

Lebanon-based Myki is one such startup that is keen to further simplify the identity management process, condensing access into just a smartphone device.
Sindhu Hariharan | 11 min read
Flat6Labs Beirut Launches US$20 Million Early-Stage Fund
News and Trends

Flat6Labs Beirut Launches US$20 Million Early-Stage Fund

Flat6Labs Beirut has announced the launch of Lebanon Seed Fund (LSF)- which is consisted of a US$20 million early-stage fund with the aim of supporting 100 startups in the next five years.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
SE Factory's Bootcamp For Tech Graduates Aims To Bridge Lebanon's Skills Gap
Skill Development

SE Factory's Bootcamp For Tech Graduates Aims To Bridge Lebanon's Skills Gap

SE Factory is structured as a three-month coding bootcamp to provide under-privileged and low-income youths with employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.
Sindhu Hariharan | 3 min read
"Make It Happen." Nicolas Sehnaoui Talks Digital, Development And Lebanese 'Treps
Innovators

"Make It Happen." Nicolas Sehnaoui Talks Digital, Development And Lebanese 'Treps

The future of Lebanon resides in the minds and hearts of young tech entrepreneurs, says the former Lebanese Minister of Telecommunications.
Rani Nasr | 4 min read
YouTube Roadshow Visits Lebanon To Coach Creatives
YouTube

YouTube Roadshow Visits Lebanon To Coach Creatives

In a region where over two hours of content is uploaded every minute, it's no surprise that YouTube has set its sights on MENA-based channels.
Kareem Chehayeb | 1 min read
Arabnet Beirut Reveals A Bright Future For Lebanese 'Treps
Business News

Arabnet Beirut Reveals A Bright Future For Lebanese 'Treps

While Beirut might not be considered the region's business hub, Arabnet Beirut 2015 could easily make doubters think otherwise.
Kareem Chehayeb | 3 min read
