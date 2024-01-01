TOKEN2049 Dubai
Union Founder Karel Kubat Talks Interoperability And Trustless Bridges At TOKEN2049 Dubai
Kubat shared insights into Union's innovative approach to creating trustless bridges between different blockchains, revolutionizing the way applications interact across decentralized networks.
Zeebu Founder And CEO Raj Brahmbhatt Talks On-Chain Settlements For Telecom Carriers At TOKEN2049 Dubai
In this episode, we speak with Raj Brahmbhatt, founder and CEO of Zeebu, about his enterprise, which is the world's first on-chain settlement platform for telecommunication carriers.
Kohji Hirokado, Head Of Asia At DOP, Shares His Insights On Decentralized Oracle Networks At TOKEN2049 Dubai
Catch Hirokado's explainer on how decentralized oracle networks (DONs) are powering the next generation of decentralized applications.
M2 CEO Stefan Kimmel Discusses The Future Of Crypto Investment Platforms At TOKEN2049 Dubai
Kimmel shared his thoughts on the challenges and opportunities in the industry, and how M2 is reshaping the way people invest in digital assets.