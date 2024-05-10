📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Skate CEO Siddharth Lalwani Explores Universal Application Layers In Blockchain At TOKEN2049 Dubai Lalwani shares how Skate is revolutionizing application interoperability across different blockchains, paving the way for seamless integration and enhanced user experiences.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East TV was on the ground at the 2024 edition of TOKEN2049 Dubai, the global conference series where the crypto community's most influential voices come together to shape the future of blockchain and digital assets. Our team joined the ranks of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to bring you exclusive insights and interviews from this pivotal event.

Join us as we speak with Siddharth Lalwani, co-founder and CEO of Skate, to explore the concept of universal application layers in blockchain technology. Lalwani shares how Skate is revolutionizing application interoperability across different blockchains, paving the way for seamless integration and enhanced user experiences. Don't miss this enlightening conversation on the future of blockchain applications!

