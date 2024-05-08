You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East TV was on the ground at the 2024 edition of TOKEN2049 Dubai, the global conference series where the crypto community's most influential voices come together to shape the future of blockchain and digital assets. Our team joined the ranks of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to bring you exclusive insights and interviews from this pivotal event.

At TOKEN2049 Dubai, we caught up with Karel Kubat, the visionary founder of Union, a pioneering project in the realm of interoperability. Kubat shared insights into Union's innovative approach to creating trustless bridges between different blockchains, revolutionizing the way applications interact across decentralized networks. Watch the interview to learn more about Union's mission and the future of blockchain interoperability.

