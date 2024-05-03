In this episode, we speak with Raj Brahmbhatt, founder and CEO of Zeebu, about his enterprise, which is the world's first on-chain settlement platform for telecommunication carriers.

Entrepreneur Middle East TV was on the ground at the 2024 edition of TOKEN2049 Dubai, the global conference series where the crypto community's most influential voices come together to shape the future of blockchain and digital assets. Our team joined the ranks of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to bring you exclusive insights and interviews from this pivotal event.

In this episode, we speak with Raj Brahmbhatt, founder and CEO of Zeebu, about his enterprise, which is the world's first on-chain settlement platform for telecommunication carriers. Brahmbhatt sheds light on how Zeebu is revolutionizing settlement processes in the telecom industry, and the implications for global communication networks. Don't miss this insightful interview on the future of telecom settlements!

