Entrepreneur Middle East TV was on the ground at the 2024 edition of TOKEN2049 Dubai, the global conference series where the crypto community's most influential voices come together to shape the future of blockchain and digital assets. Our team joined the ranks of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to bring you exclusive insights and interviews from this pivotal event.

At TOKEN2049 Dubai, Anastasia Ulianova, co-founder and co-CEO of A.R.I.A., spoke with Entrepreneur Middle East TV to discuss the importance of analytics in crypto investments. Plus, Ulianova highlights how A.R.I.A's financial analytics platform is empowering investors with data-driven insights to navigate the dynamic crypto market landscape. Tune in to learn more about the future of crypto analytics!

