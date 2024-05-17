📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

IO.NET Founder And CEO Ahmed Shaded Talks Scalability And Adoption In Blockchain Technology At TOKEN2024 Dubai Watch the interview to gain deeper insights into the future of blockchain scalability.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East TV was on the ground at the 2024 edition of TOKEN2049 Dubai, the global conference series where the crypto community's most influential voices come together to shape the future of blockchain and digital assets. Our team joined the ranks of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to bring you exclusive insights and interviews from this pivotal event.

In this episode, Ahmed Shaded, founder and CEO of IO.NET, joins us to discuss scalability and adoption in blockchain technology. Shaded provides valuable insights into IO.NET's approach to addressing scalability challenges, and accelerating mainstream adoption of blockchain solutions. Watch the interview to gain deeper insights into the future of blockchain scalability!

