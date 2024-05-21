📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Mastercard, Discusses Digital Payment Trends At Dubai Fintech Summit 2024 Ajmal offered her insights on how Mastercard ensures safer and quicker digital payments for both consumers and merchants.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East TV was on the ground at the 2024 edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit (DFS) -an annual event organized by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and staged under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC. The second edition of the DFS saw over 8,000 decision-makers, more than 300 thought leaders, and 200 exhibitors convene to discuss the latest innovations and challenges within the global fintech industry.

On the sidelines of the event, we spoke with Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, at global technology payments giant Mastercard, who offered her insights on the latest trends and innovations within the fintech space in the region. Ajmal then also delved into the topics of why more women need to be included in fintech, and also shared her views on what makes a good leader.

Speaking specifically on the supposed complexity surrounding digital payments, Ajmal shared her stance on the matter from the perspective of a professional who is in the thick of it. "My point of view is that payments are really simple!" she said. "Because what consumers want is faster and safer payments, and what merchants want is the same- and that is exactly what we do [at Mastercard]... We constantly try to innovate in payments to make sure that we're providing simpler and faster solutions both to the consumer and to the merchant."

Ajmal also offered her expert knowledge on how an increase in consumer adoption of different payment methods -particularly those that make use of biometric tools and tokenization of cards- is expected to set the tone for future digital payment options. Check out the full interview to hear more from Ajmal!


