Better Ask Anna, an exclusive service for managing personal style and lifestyle, is set to launch during the Women's Empowerment Convention on April 20-21, 2024. "Better Ask Anna is founded on the legendary traditions of British butler culture," says Anna Zingarevich, founder and CEO, Better Ask Anna, ahead of the launch. "We can responsibly say that Better Ask Anna is a service that takes the quality of an organized life system to a fundamentally new level, freeing up our clients' invaluable time to focus on what really matters in their lives."

The range of services offered by Better Ask Anna is both extensive and exclusive- your personal manager and stylist will ensure an individualized approach to managing your wardrobes around the world, guaranteeing that every need will be met with exceptional attention to detail regardless of the destination and occasion. In-depth style analysis and individually calculated consumption formulas allow the Better Ask Anna system to economize their clients' wardrobe funds, saving their budgets and time.

Anna Zingarevich, founder and CEO, Better Ask Anna. Source: Better Ask Anna

In addition, services for digitizing the wardrobe, individual dressing room design, and even training the client's staff in wardrobe management and care for delicate and collectible clothing will ensure the preservation and value of your wardrobe.

The company's competitive advantage is not only the extensive range of services, but also a line of luxury products for wardrobes. From essentials crafted at Italian manufactories, to a signature line of perfumery and individual clothing care products, Better Ask Anna transforms wardrobes into an oasis of elegance, aesthetics, and dreams. Bringing more than a decade of experience to the project, Zingarevich explains that Better Ask Anna offers the world a new, unique experience and system for managing personal style and lifestyle.

The company's mission is to contribute to the global culture of conscious consumption by enhancing the quality and culture of high living standards. "We are proud to offer a service that will not only satisfy the needs of discerning clients, but also exceed their expectations," Zingarevich concludes. With Better Ask Anna you will reach new horizons in your perception of life. Register on betteraskanna.com for an initial consultation.

