📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Big Goals, Bold Choices: Anna Zingarevich, Founder And CEO, Better Ask Anna The company's mission is to contribute to the global culture of conscious consumption by enhancing the quality and culture of high living standards.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Better Ask Anna
Anna Zingarevich, founder and CEO, Better Ask Anna

This article is from a special edition of Entrepreneur Middle East created for the 2024 edition of the Women's Empowerment Convention (WE Convention), staged by the WE Council. Check out the full publication here.

Better Ask Anna, an exclusive service for managing personal style and lifestyle, is set to launch during the Women's Empowerment Convention on April 20-21, 2024. "Better Ask Anna is founded on the legendary traditions of British butler culture," says Anna Zingarevich, founder and CEO, Better Ask Anna, ahead of the launch. "We can responsibly say that Better Ask Anna is a service that takes the quality of an organized life system to a fundamentally new level, freeing up our clients' invaluable time to focus on what really matters in their lives."

The range of services offered by Better Ask Anna is both extensive and exclusive- your personal manager and stylist will ensure an individualized approach to managing your wardrobes around the world, guaranteeing that every need will be met with exceptional attention to detail regardless of the destination and occasion. In-depth style analysis and individually calculated consumption formulas allow the Better Ask Anna system to economize their clients' wardrobe funds, saving their budgets and time.

Anna Zingarevich, founder and CEO, Better Ask Anna. Source: Better Ask Anna

In addition, services for digitizing the wardrobe, individual dressing room design, and even training the client's staff in wardrobe management and care for delicate and collectible clothing will ensure the preservation and value of your wardrobe.

The company's competitive advantage is not only the extensive range of services, but also a line of luxury products for wardrobes. From essentials crafted at Italian manufactories, to a signature line of perfumery and individual clothing care products, Better Ask Anna transforms wardrobes into an oasis of elegance, aesthetics, and dreams. Bringing more than a decade of experience to the project, Zingarevich explains that Better Ask Anna offers the world a new, unique experience and system for managing personal style and lifestyle.

The company's mission is to contribute to the global culture of conscious consumption by enhancing the quality and culture of high living standards. "We are proud to offer a service that will not only satisfy the needs of discerning clients, but also exceed their expectations," Zingarevich concludes. With Better Ask Anna you will reach new horizons in your perception of life. Register on betteraskanna.com for an initial consultation.

Related: Big Goals, Bold Choices: Irina Shamilova, Founder And Chief Designer, EIRINE Jewelry House

Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Growth Strategies

What Family Businesses Need To Know About The New Legal Framework Governing Their Operations In The UAE

Only around 10 to 15% of family businesses in the UAE make it to the third generation.

By Kyra Motley
Debt / Loans / Refinancing

For a Debt-Free New Year Set a Budget and Stick to It

The crucial first step to having money is to pay off the money you owe.

By John Rampton
Thought Leaders

Jessica Simpson's Billion-Dollar Secret: 'Being Underestimated Is a Superpower'

Building a fashion empire has taught the pop star that when people assume you're clueless, it only gives you more time to prove them wrong.

By Frances Dodds
Growing a Business

How Small Businesses Can Master a Complex Labor Market

Navigating today's labor market is a high-stakes game for small businesses as they compete to attract top talent. Here are a few strategies for small businesses to consider as they build and strengthen their teams.

By Rich Rao
Thought Leaders

10 Lessons I Learned as Someone Who Has Spent 10 Years Running a Business

If you're starting or growing your business, these ten tips are essential.

By Matthew Berman