For Nyla Khan, working in the field of early childhood education is not just a career but her life's calling- and there is a deeply personal reason for it. "When I was just a child, I faced challenges that could have defined my future, but thanks to the support of my family, I found the strength to overcome those obstacles," Khan explains. "Yet, I couldn't shake the realization that not every child has the same support system. My motivation to work in early childhood education is driven by the belief that every child deserves a chance to thrive, regardless of their circumstances. I've seen firsthand the transformative power of education to heal wounds, instill resilience, and unlock boundless potential."

Since then, Khan has worked across five continents and more than 25 counties on issues ranging from educating men on sexual violence in Brazil, education policy in Washington D.C., early education across the UAE, trauma-informed education for Syrian and Iraqi refugees in Greece, to artificial intelligence-powered literacy in the Maasai Mara, Liberia, and multiple sub-Saharan African regions. "I believe that by investing in early childhood education, we're not just shaping the minds of today; we're building a better tomorrow for generations to come," Khan says. "And that's a journey I'm honored to be a part of."

Today, Khan is the founder of Casa Da Louisa Group (CDL), an education group operates across the entire spectrum of educational solutions, from brick-and-mortar early education centers to cutting-edge educational technology and strategic educational initiatives. "It is named in honor of my grandmother, Louisa, and it embodies the resilience she instilled in me to overcome personal challenges," Khan says. "Our footprint spans 25 countries, where we have made a profound impact on over a million children, teachers, communities, and individuals with our innovative solutions. From pioneering the first artificial intelligence-powered literacy centers in Kenya, Liberia, Ghana, India, and Nigeria, to developing affordable laptop solutions for teachers across East Africa, CDL has consistently pushed the boundaries of educational innovation."

When asked for her insights about being a female entrepreneur, Khan replies by saying that her perspective not only on entrepreneurship, but on life in general, changed just about a year ago when she became a mother. "Motherhood has reignited my appreciation for the unique strengths we, as women, possess: the ability to juggle multiple tasks, to empathize deeply with others, and to endure both physical and emotional challenges with unwavering resilience," she declares. "In today's rapidly evolving world, where technology often replaces technical skills and the demand for soft skills grows, these abilities are invaluable." Here, Khan admits that balancing the demands of work with the needs of a child can evoke a constant sense of guilt and pressure to prove oneself both as a competent mother and a successful professional; yet, she also highlights the positive side of things- for her, becoming a mother sparked new creativity and inspiration in her work. "It has strengthened my resolve to create a better future, not only for my child, but for all children," she concludes.

Insider Insights: Nyla Khan shares her tips for women in business

Build a strong support system around you "Be selective about who you let in to your life, and make sure they are genuine cheerleaders. Don't be afraid to lean on them when you need that support, advice, or just simply giving you some time to be heard."

Be kind to yourself, and build a self-care routine "I've always carried this saying with me: you can't love others if you don't love yourself first. As someone who struggles with two chronic pain conditions, it's taught me how essential it is to prioritize your emotional and physical wellbeing."

Embrace your weaknesses and failures "There is no entrepreneur that hasn't experienced some type of failure, so don't be intimidated if you do. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. So, don't give up if you genuinely believe in what you are pursuing, but also have the courage to admit when something isn't working as well."