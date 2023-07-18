Female Entrepreneurs From The MENA Region, This One's For You: Apply For The TiE Women MENA Program 2023

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Dubai chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is now accepting applications for the TiE Women MENA Program 2023, a global initiative designed to empower female entrepreneurs from the MENA region and across the globe, until July 20, 2023.

The TiE Women MENA Finals will take place from October 17-19, 2023, in Dubai, while the TiE Women Global Finals, which offers US$50,000 in equity-free prizes, will be held from November 15-17, 2023, in Singapore.

The TiE Women MENA Program 2023 is open exclusively to women-led or co-led companies where female founders or co-founders possess a minimum equity stake of 33% in the businesses, individually or combined. The companies must be licensed and actively operating within the MENA region.

To submit their nominations, women-led or co-led startups from the MENA region can access the application link here.

Businesses from various stages, from early to late, are welcome, with the earliest registration date being January 1, 2016, onwards. The MENA finalists will be selected from categories including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the Rest of the Middle East. This year, a special category has been introduced to recognize the accomplishments of Emirati women entrepreneurs.

Veena Munganahalli, Co-chair of the TiE Women MENA. Source: TiE Women MENA

Veena Munganahalli, Co-Chair of TiE Women MENA, said that the TiE Women initiative was started to help women entrepreneurs at every stage of their business to move forward and scale their ventures by providing a safe space to collaborate and network within the ecosystem of business experts, peers and investors alike.

"The TiE Women MENA program has been at the forefront of providing this support in this vibrant region where women entrepreneurship has been growing leaps and bounds in recent years," Munganahalli added. "Applying to the TiE MENA initiative opens the doors to many opportunities like global access to mentors, peer collaborations and masterclasses with experts to name a few and all this at absolutely no cost to the entrepreneur. So, do not hesitate to participate. Remember, by tying up with TiE, you always tie up into a world of opportunities and possibilities."

Last year, we spoke with Hafsa Qadeer, founder and CEO of ImInclusive, after she was declared the winner of the UAE category at the TiE Women Competition 2022. Check the video below to hear why Qadeer thinks that competitions like the TiE Women MENA Program are empowering for female founders.

In 2022, the MENA winners took home $35,000 on a prime stage at GITEX Global's North Star, which was also when we spoke with Alizar Tawil, founder of Ruuq, and the winner of the MENA finals of the 2022 TiE Women Global Pitch Competition. Tawil shared with us how she overcame some very challenging periods for her business. Hear her inspirational story in the video below.

To submit their nominations for the TiE Women MENA Program 2023, women-led or co-led startups from the MENA region can access the application link here.

Related: The Winners Of The TiE Women Global Pitch Competition Share Their Thoughts On Building A More Equitable Startup Ecosystem