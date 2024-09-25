Get All Access for $5/mo

Paradigm, Episode 7: Nezha Alaoui, Founder, Mayshad A seasoned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alaoui has spent over a decade pioneering women's empowerment through fashion and social responsibility.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Paradigm is a podcast by Entrepreneur TV Middle East that explores success paradigms in the dynamic world of business and entrepreneurship. Each episode uncovers the triumphs and challenges of industry pioneers, delving into the unique perspectives, strategies, and philosophies that redefine traditional notions of success.

The seventh episode of Paradigm features an interview with Nezha Alaoui, founder of Mayshad, a US-headquartered brand that offers products and services championing women's empowerment.

The episode highlights Alaoui's journey as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, where she discusses her work in empowering women through her luxury brand and foundation, Mayshad.

A seasoned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alaoui has spent over a decade pioneering women's empowerment through fashion and social responsibility. Her entrepreneurial journey was shaped by her global experiences in education, hospitality, and photography, but her mission to uplift women took center stage with the founding of Mayshad.

This passion for empowering others, sparked by her own story, led to the creation of a brand and foundation that not only promotes sustainable luxury but also provides resources and opportunities for women across Africa.

Check out the full episode on Entrepreneur TV Middle East's Youtube and Spotify channels.

