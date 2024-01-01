Andrew Barnes
Co-founder and CEO of GO1.com
Andrew Barnes is the co-founder and CEO of GO1.com, a Y Combinator alumni and one of the world’s largest onboarding, compliance, and professional development platforms. He is a Rhodes Scholar, has a Masters in Science and Education from Oxford University, and a PhD in Business Strategy from Queensland University.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How to Set Effective and Meaningful Goals for Your Team
The OKR methodology is the best bet
2018 Trends that Will Remain all the Rage in 2019
This year, there are three things that could define the months ahead
The One Skill Founders Need to Master to Run a Business
Developing a business is like a roller-coaster ride where you can go from euphoria to thinking the world is falling apart, and then back to euphoria again-all in a day
The Many Ways to Raise Funding for Your Startup
When it comes to raising external money, most people consider venture capital or angel investors. Look towards government grants as well
How to Build Your First Leadership Team
The most important condition when choosing co-founders is the ability to work together, both during the good times and the hard times