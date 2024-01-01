Anna Ji
Head of Product, Clipchamp
Anna is a senior business leader with a decade of experience in growth strategy, through-the-line marketing, entrepreneurship, digital strategy and management.
She consulted for a wide range of organisations, from technology startups, such as Delivery Hero and Hotel Tonight, to government-funded BEC Australia. Most recently, she established the Digital and Growth Business Unit at Tyro, a fully licensed tech business bank. As Head of Digital, she achieved 10x growth in customer acquisition, and generated in excess of $46m worth of revenue during her two-year tenure.
A regular speaker and contributor within the Australian Growth Marketing Community, she’s actively working on nurturing talent and closing the skill-gap in this essential space.
Anna joined Clipchamp full-time on 5 April 2018. She serves as Head of Product, and is responsible for the commercialisation of Clipchamp’s products, from customer acquisition, retention to revenue generation.
