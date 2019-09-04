Dipen Pradhan
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Peng T Ong on Why Monk's Hill Ventures Tells Entrepreneurs to Chase Big Markets
Our conversation with Peng Tsin Ong, co-founder & managing partner of Monk's Hill Ventures, was influenced by what he likes to call 'technification of services protocols'
Investors' Top Techs: Cento Ventures' Mark Suckling Picks Top 3 Investments in Startups
Cento Ventures' principal, Mark Suckling, who is considered as a deal fixer, shares that the VC focuses its fund on startups with proven digital business models
Iflix Race for Local Stories to Win Over Southeast Asia's OTT
Getting local is how it has helped the Malaysia-based over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform, Iflix, to foray in Southeast Asia's 12 countries
Resurrection of The Addams Family & the Mystery Behind Branded IP Mobile Games
Bring back fond memories of your favourite spooky family as The Addams Family hits theatres. Gamers can also rejoice as The Addams Family Mystery Mansion game will launch globally for both iOS and Android devices around the same time
Online Customers in Asia prefer Asian-made Gadgets for Making Payments: Report
Robocash Group finds Samsung was one of the most popularly used mobile phone brand, followed by China's Vivo and OPPO, from January to June 2019
This Co-living Property in Singapore Offers an Ideal Live-Work-Play Environment
Singapore-based hospitality company, Ascott has announced the launch of a nine-storeyed co-living property, lyf Funan