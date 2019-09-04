Dipen Pradhan

Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific

Dipen is a senior correspondent for Entrepreneur, Asia Pacific edition. He joined Entrepreneur after a stint reporting on India's startup ecosystmem for Inc42 and, prior to that, more than four years covering human interest news on an array of issues for The Statesman. He is a graduate in Humanities & Social Sciences, with major in English and Journalism from Orient College, Tribhuvan University. You may write to him at dpradhan@entrepreneurapj.com

Peng T Ong on Why Monk's Hill Ventures Tells Entrepreneurs to Chase Big Markets

Our conversation with Peng Tsin Ong, co-founder & managing partner of Monk's Hill Ventures, was influenced by what he likes to call 'technification of services protocols'

Investors' Top Techs: Cento Ventures' Mark Suckling Picks Top 3 Investments in Startups

Cento Ventures' principal, Mark Suckling, who is considered as a deal fixer, shares that the VC focuses its fund on startups with proven digital business models

Iflix Race for Local Stories to Win Over Southeast Asia's OTT

Getting local is how it has helped the Malaysia-based over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform, Iflix, to foray in Southeast Asia's 12 countries

Resurrection of The Addams Family & the Mystery Behind Branded IP Mobile Games

Bring back fond memories of your favourite spooky family as The Addams Family hits theatres. Gamers can also rejoice as The Addams Family Mystery Mansion game will launch globally for both iOS and Android devices around the same time

Online Customers in Asia prefer Asian-made Gadgets for Making Payments: Report

Robocash Group finds Samsung was one of the most popularly used mobile phone brand, followed by China's Vivo and OPPO, from January to June 2019

This Co-living Property in Singapore Offers an Ideal Live-Work-Play Environment

Singapore-based hospitality company, Ascott has announced the launch of a nine-storeyed co-living property, lyf Funan

