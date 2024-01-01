Henri Holm

CEO, Fandom Sports Media

Henri has been chief executive officer of Fandom Sports Media Corp. since July 11, 2017 and served as its President from July 11, 2017 until August 1, 2018. He oversees the duties of Chief Operating Officer at Fandom Sports Media Corp. since 2018. Holm served as the Chief Financial Officer of Intigral Corp. since June 2014. Holm served as Senior Vice President of Rovio Entertainment, where he oversaw the development and growth of the highly successful Angry Birds franchise across Asia. He held progressive titles ranging from Chief Financial Officer, Head of Business Operations, Global Category Marketing Manager, Key Account Manager and Product Manager at various divisions of Nokia from 1995 to 2011.

Holm has level financial and strategic acumen alongside experience in the digital and start-up sector, works closely with the its leadership to ensure Intigral realizes its strong growth potential over the coming years. Holm has over 20 years of international hands-on strategy execution experience. He has the essential industry knowledge and the managerial qualities that makes an extremely positive contribution. He serves as a Director of AirGo Design Pte Ltd. He is a Harvard Business School alumni.