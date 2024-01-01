Johanis Williams
Having worked on several entrepreneurial ventures during his life, Johanis Williams is an avid advocator of passive income for financial stability. He believes in an ancient Chinese proverb that says “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is today.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Passive Income In A Global Pandemic? 3 Tricks We Learned For Success in Any Environment
The path towards making "passive income" may not start entirely passively, but with the right investments, as ATMMachines.com founder Justin Gilmore has learned, one can begin to make another stream of revenue