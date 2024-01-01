Jordan Lintz

Contributor

Jordan Lintz is co-founder of HighKey Holdings Inc, a company that owns a large equity position in HighKey Technology Inc., HighKey Agency Inc., HighKey Clout Inc., and and several other brands

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

How A Broke Entrepreneur Became A Multi-Millionaire In Just a Few Years

Tech entrepreneur Justin Goff shares tips on how to handle the various obstacles that come your way, while boost your business performance alongside

More Authors You Might Like