Kook Fei Wong
CEO of Shareable Asset
Kook Fei Wong is CEO of Shareable Asset. He has 34 years of working experience in the banking and finance industry and has held various senior positions in global banking institutions and financial services companies. He aims to improve the debt capital market fundraising landscape to be more cost efficient and provide a secure investment platform where asset owners and investors converge.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Sponsored Content
Building the Next Stage of Fintech
By leveraging technology and blockchain, Shareable Asset plans to continue the evolution of the financial services space