Mathivanan Venkatachalam
Vice President, ManageEngine
Mathivanan V. is vice president of ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp., and has been part of the Zoho team since its inception. Prior to working with Zoho, he was associated with IIT Madras for their V5.2 protocol stack in layer 1 and layer 2 development. He specializes in programming, with an emphasis on C, C++, and Java. Currently, he directs the research and development of ManageEngine's IT operations management, applications management, and endpoint management software.
How to Protect Data and Endpoints in the Mobile-Cloud Era
Industry analysts predict deep penetration of enterprise mobility by the year 2020
