Co-founder of Orbs and Hexa Foundation

Co-founder of Orbs and Hexa Foundation, Netta Korin began her career on Wall Street as an investment banker, and later became a hedge fund manager. She has extensive experience in philanthropy, and for over 15 years has served on multiple boards, holding high-level positions in executive committees.

Hexa Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on using blockchain to create social impact whilst The Orbs Network is a public blockchain infrastructure designed for businesses looking at trust as a competitive strategy.