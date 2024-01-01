Peter Yu

General Manager, Campfire Collaborative Spaces

Peter is a digital PR strategist & inbound marketeer who passionately champions the future

of collaborative spaces at Campfire.work. He has worked as head PR for various successful startups like Dropmysite (reverse-IPO) and Folr (multi-million dollar acquisition). He specializes in creating meaningful and long-lasting conversations about game-changing businesses that go after grand ideas.