Phillipa Rust
Director at The Intern Group (Australia)
Phillipa is the Director of The Intern Group's Australia division. The Intern Group provides international internship programs with the purpose to inspire and encourage people to believe in and challenge themselves, discover their passion and realize their potential.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Five Productivity Hacks for Global, Remote Teams
Communicating often is key but not too much that it bothers employees
The Four Hiring Challenges Every New Startup Faces
While bigger businesses are fine leaving some positions open for months, smaller companies trying to get off the ground don't have that luxury
How New Managers Can Lead Without Disrupting Productivity
Here's what new managers should do to keep their sail adrift while leading a team
What 2019 Holds for Women in Australia
Industry leaders are now holding themselves accountable to diversity standards, which will help change the workforce entirely
Four Tips for Getting your Remote Work Policies Right
In the past five years, the number of organizations that offer flexible or completely remote work options have risen by 40 per cent
Why Flexible and Remote Teams are More Productive
In addition to increased productivity, such offerings make for happier employees and save resources for the company