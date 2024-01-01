Phillipa Rust

Director at The Intern Group (Australia)

 

Phillipa is the Director of The Intern Group's Australia division. The Intern Group provides international internship programs with the purpose to inspire and encourage people to believe in and challenge themselves, discover their passion and realize their potential.

 

Latest

Growth Strategies

Five Productivity Hacks for Global, Remote Teams

Communicating often is key but not too much that it bothers employees

Starting a Business

The Four Hiring Challenges Every New Startup Faces

While bigger businesses are fine leaving some positions open for months, smaller companies trying to get off the ground don't have that luxury

Growth Strategies

How New Managers Can Lead Without Disrupting Productivity

Here's what new managers should do to keep their sail adrift while leading a team

News and Trends

What 2019 Holds for Women in Australia

Industry leaders are now holding themselves accountable to diversity standards, which will help change the workforce entirely

Growth Strategies

Four Tips for Getting your Remote Work Policies Right

In the past five years, the number of organizations that offer flexible or completely remote work options have risen by 40 per cent

Growth Strategies

Why Flexible and Remote Teams are More Productive

In addition to increased productivity, such offerings make for happier employees and save resources for the company

