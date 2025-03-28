Latest
From TVS Legacy To India's PE Powerhouse: Gopal Srinivasan's Big Bet
Entrepreneurship is one activity that dramatically enhances the growth of a country; it creates aspiration, stability, and a sense of progress, says Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds
Flavour, Fire & Fortune: The Rise of India's Foodpreneurs
Here's to the spirit and spice of a sector that continues to redefine itself. Bon appétit.
The Luxury EV Innovator
We continue to redefine the top-end luxury BEV segment with an unparalleled blend of technology and luxury appointments, says Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India
Tesla's India Play: The EV Juggernaut Eyes Its Final Frontier
The OG of EV: Elon Musk, Co-founder & CEO, Tesla
From IIT Kanpur to Global Unicorns: Naveen Tewari's Relentless Pursuit of Creation
"It was not until Harvard Business School that the idea of creation began to crystallise, "They weren't interested in conversations about industries or markets. They were just obsessed with creation," Naveen Tewari, Founder of InMobi and Glance
Can Blusmart Be Rescued From the Gensol Saga?
Once hailed as the next game changer in EV Mobility, Blusmart made it to our special IPs last year securing the cover for the momentum it showed.
Recently Edited Content by Punita Sabharwal
15 Entrepreneurs Share the Secrets of Their Creative Life
From bringing India on a global map to thinking of out-of-the-box solutions, these creative entrepreneurs talk about what it takes to build, make, upgrade and grant a new life to an existing and everyday process
At The Helm: Meet The Next Generation of Indian Entrepreneurs
This year in our GenNext special, the list goes beyond the cliched names and provides a fresh perspective of business from different genres