Reuben Lee

Bio

Reuben Lee is a journalist and writer with over two decades of experience tracking the Asian markets in areas of business, technology, and startups. 

Latest

Technology

METAVISIO — Thomson Computing Vision: How Affordable Computing Outperforms Expensive Alternatives

In a decade, METAVISIO — Thomson Computing has grown into a thriving, affordable, global player built for innovation and technological agility.

Finance

Meet the Founder of BitDCA: How Littlebit Boosts Bitcoin Saving

BitDCA is a Bitcoin-focused project with a clear mission: to bring an innovative solution to the market that facilitates broader Bitcoin adoption.

News and Trends

The Tokenization Revolution: Reshaping How We Own and Trade Assets

The traditional financial system, with its restricted trading hours and complex, costly intermediaries, is undergoing a refreshing transformation. The emergence of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization is reimagining trading and ownership of an array of securities.

