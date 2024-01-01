Simon Marmot
Founder, Marmot Inc. Marketing
Simon Marmot is a seasoned marketing leader, entrepreneur and founder of Marmot Inc. Marketing.
With an executive career spanning over 25 years across, Marmot was an Account Director for Saatchi & Saatchi across Sydney, London and Vietnam, before embarking on a series of executive Marketing Director roles for Mamamia, Time & Who Magazine, Bell Direct, Global Forex Trading and CUDO. In 2011, Marmot founded Marmot Inc. Marketing, a full service digital marketing agency that empowers businesses to maximise brand influence, leads and profits, by leveraging an intelligent suite of digital best practice tactics and campaigns.
