Founder, Marmot Inc. Marketing

Simon Marmot is a seasoned marketing leader, entrepreneur and founder of Marmot Inc. Marketing.

With an executive career spanning over 25 years across, Marmot was an Account Director for Saatchi & Saatchi across Sydney, London and Vietnam, before embarking on a series of executive Marketing Director roles for Mamamia, Time & Who Magazine, Bell Direct, Global Forex Trading and CUDO. In 2011, Marmot founded Marmot Inc. Marketing, a full service digital marketing agency that empowers businesses to maximise brand influence, leads and profits, by leveraging an intelligent suite of digital best practice tactics and campaigns.