Sindhujaa Kumar

MD (A.M) Demolishing Limits - in Body & Mind

Sindhujaa Kumar is a Holistic Wellness Expert who holds an MD in Alternative Medicines, with 4 core specializations:

1) Exercise & Movement Sciences (with ACSM accreditation- international gold standard credentialling elite sports coaches, exercise scientists and celebrity trainers for cutting-edge strength & conditioning, athletic coaching, yoga and movement therapy) 
2) Nutrition & herbalism
3) Energy Healing (TCM)
4) Emotional intelligence and leadership coaching

Sindhujaa is an established transformation coach for athletes, corporates and individuals - innovatively integrating physical fitness, emotional empowerment techniques and spiritual practices to unlock new dimensions of personal power and impact

Latest

Lifestyle

What We Wear Represent Our Personalities and Feelings

Clothes don't just speak 'about' you to other people, but they speak 'to' you as well. In psychology, this is referred to as 'enclothed cognition'

Growth Strategies

Seven Tricks to Turn Up your Charisma

Being charismatic allows you to reach more people, win more opportunities and enjoy truer friendships

Lifestyle

Eight Strategies to Improve Workplace Wellness

Holistic wellness in the office can increase mental effectiveness, productivity, energy and employee engagement

Lifestyle

The Fitness Industry Boom May Not be Making us Fitter

Statistics reveal that even as the number of gyms and fitness apps grow, obesity rates and obesity-induced diseases are on the rise among Indians

Entrepreneurs

10 Science-Backed Strategies Used by Corporate Leaders to Gain Easy-Wins

The art of persuasion can help anyone seal deals and climb status ladders faster

Leadership

How to Unleash Creativity as a Leader

A strategy to release creative-blocks and find your innovative spirit, by tapping into the power of your innate body intelligence to animate your mind

