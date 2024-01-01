Steven DeKrey
Associate Dean of HKUST and Chairman of the International Academic Council at the SKOLKOVO Business School
Steven DeKrey is an expert in creating strong business programmes. He moved to Asia 22 years ago as associate dean for HKUST to direct all masters programmes. Over the past 10 years, the Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA joint programme has been recognized as among the best in the world. He is currently involved in the launch of the EMBA for Eurasia, a joint programme from HKUST and the SKOLKOVO business school.
Latest
Tiger, Peacock, Owl, Koala-which Kind of Leader Are You?
While one establishes discipline and takes on responsibility in critical situations, the other is suitable for professional organizations