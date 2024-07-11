In 2024, Andrew Diamante, a veteran digital marketer with over 10 years of experience, and Ron Park, a serial New Zealand entrepreneur, created Switchboard—a culmination of their comprehensive expertise and passion for innovative solutions.

In 2024, Andrew Diamante, a veteran digital marketer with over 10 years of experience, and Ron Park, a serial New Zealand entrepreneur, created Switchboard—a culmination of their comprehensive expertise and passion for innovative solutions. From advertising campaigns that spark sales to social media and website management and leveraging SEO prowess to curate result-driven strategies, Switchboard is designed to disrupt the current marketing landscape with cutting-edge ideas and professionalism.

Throughout his experience spanning over a decade, Andrew has excelled in digital marketing roles in the Philippines and New Zealand, creating business strategies and ad campaigns, advising YouTube content creators, managing teams and talent, and more. While Andrew provides the technological acumen, Ron thrives in generating sales thanks to his expertise in business coaching and accounting. Moreover, Ron, also called 'the Mussel King,' gained recognition due to his success in the Green-lipped mussel industry, and through his research partnership with the University of Canterbury.

This partnership dates back to high school years when Ron and Andrew first met. A spontaneous rekindling moment 14 years later, when both were seasoned professionals, sparked the conceptualization of Switchboard and promised to combine the two founders' expertise to add a unique voice to the marketing sphere.

Within digital marketing, Switchboard's specializations range from creating, running, and targeting ads that maximize profits by reaching the right audiences. By working closely with clients, the company understands each customer's unique needs, delivering marketing campaigns that encapsulate each brand's identity. By implementing Machine Learning and AI technologies, Switchboard aims to streamline and improve the process, striving to continuously grow alongside its clients.

Going the extra mile, Switchboard offers in-house filming services that elevate traditional social media posts with compelling visual content, creating a one-stop shop for success-forward strategies, cinematography, and experts who implement marketing schemes. That move was prompted by the founders' desire to adapt to the needs of SMEs, which rarely have the resources and expertise to record high-quality content themselves.

Switchboard - a powerful merge of Andrew's digital marketing aptitude and Ron's natural knack for sales and entrepreneurship - combines the best of both worlds, offering clients a one-of-a-kind opportunity to amplify their brand voice while increasing profits. After more than 10 years of succeeding in their respective industries, the two founders are dedicated to fostering an environment where innovation, expertise, and profits intertwine.

Andrew adds, "Switchboard's foundation is our experience. After leading other companies for years, the time has finally come to utilize all learned lessons and knowledge and revolutionize the digital marketing landscape. For us, the revolution goes beyond tech advancements; it's about giving smaller businesses a genuine opportunity to thrive. Our clients are not just a number, they are not just a means to an end, we form valuable relationships with each of them and do everything in our power to give them a boost from the ground up."