You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At just 30 years old, Lucy Guo is now the world's youngest self-made female billionaire, a title once held by global icon Taylor Swift. Guo's meteoric rise comes on the back of her 5 per cent stake in Scale AI, which recently hit a USD 25 billion valuation, resulting in a paper net worth of USD 1.25 billion.

With a net worth of USD 1.25 billion—most of it from a company she no longer runs—Guo now joins an elite club of just six self-made women billionaires under 40. She has also become a symbol of a new kind of tech founder—unconventional, unfiltered, and unapologetically ambitious. Whether she's raising USD 8 million in 48 hours without a pitch deck or pushing the boundaries of how fans interact with creators, Lucy Guo is defining a future on her own terms.

Let's take a deeper look at the coder-turned-founder-turned-VC who's reshaping the tech and creator economy.

Born to Build

Lucy Guo's entrepreneurial spark ignited early. Raised in Fremont, California, by Chinese immigrant parents who were both electrical engineers, she started building things not out of necessity but curiosity—and maybe a little bit of defiance. As a child, she dabbled in side hustles ranging from selling Pokémon cards to building fake streaming sites with ads cleverly layered on top. She wasn't waiting for the world to give her a break. She was already taking them.

By the second grade, she had figured out how to make money online using PayPal and browser-based games like Neopets and RuneScape. By middle school, she was teaching herself to code. The internet was her playground—and her training ground.

College Dropout, Thiel Fellow, and the Rise of Scale

Guo eventually enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University, studying computer science and human-computer interaction. But traditional education didn't quite hold her attention. She dropped out after being accepted into the Thiel Fellowship—a highly competitive program that pays USD 10000 to young people to build something new instead of sitting in classrooms.

Before long, she landed internships at Facebook and Snapchat, eventually joining Quora where she crossed paths with Alexandr Wang. The two would go on to co-found Scale AI in 2016. What began as a simple idea—an API for human tasks—quickly turned into a company that would change the face of AI training. Scale's role in labeling data for machine learning models made it indispensable in the AI boom, especially in sectors like autonomous driving.

Even though Guo exited Scale in 2018 following differences in vision with her co-founder, she retained nearly 5 per cent equity in the company. That single decision would go on to add more than a billion dollars to her name on paper when Scale's valuation surged to USD 25 billion in 2025.

Beyond Scale: Betting on the Creator Economy

After leaving Scale, Guo didn't slow down. She launched Backend Capital, a venture firm focused on early-stage startups, and made one of her first big bets on the fintech company Ramp. But she wasn't done building herself.

In 2022, she launched Passes—a platform designed to help creators monetise their relationship with fans. Unlike traditional content platforms, Passes focuses on scalable, personalised engagement and direct fan monetisation. It blends elements of Patreon, OnlyFans, and Twitch, with features ranging from DMs and livestreams to one-on-one video calls.

What sets Passes apart is its AI capability. The platform is developing AI avatars that mimic real creators, allowing fans to interact with digital versions of their favorite personalities. While the avatars are clearly labeled as AI, they've proven surprisingly popular among fans—and cost-effective for creators.

Passes now works with a curated group of creators, who collectively generate millions in revenue. It has raised over USD 66 million in funding, including a USD 40 million Series A round in 2024.

Guo sees this as just the beginning of redefining what it means to be a content creator—and an entrepreneur.

Why Web3 and AI Are Her Next Big Bets

Guo is a vocal advocate for creator ownership. She believes traditional platforms hold too much power over user data and fan relationships. Her vision for Passes leans into Web3, where creators can own their audiences, data, and monetisation paths.

She's also bullish on the future of AI—not just as a tool for automation, but as a way to enhance everything from education to healthcare. While she recognises the risks posed by unchecked AI development, she believes the solution lies in thoughtful regulation and responsible use—not in slowing down innovation.

Navigating Criticism and Controversy

Success hasn't shielded Guo from controversy. In recent years, Passes has faced criticism over its content moderation practices, including serious allegations about underage content slipping through the cracks. While Guo and her team have denied the claims and implemented AI-powered moderation tools, the scrutiny has only intensified.

Despite legal battles and public criticism, Guo remains resolute. She has emphasised transparency and the use of technology to prevent abuse, though she also acknowledges the complexity of moderating platforms at scale, especially as AI-generated content becomes more common.