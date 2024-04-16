Hundreds of NFT projects have been founded in recent years, but for Galaxis co-founder Andras Kristof, that's not nearly enough.

"We need a no-code web3 toolkit that will disrupt the digital creator economies for brands and communities," he said in a statement. According to Galaxis, the tech startup only utilises NFT technology which individuals use to issue digital membership cards with use-cases, benefits and perks for their communities, as opposed to most standalone 'NFT projects.'

Kristof, who launched Galaxis (previously known as Ether Cards) in 2021, is no stranger to entrepreneurship. After taking the video streaming platform Viki.com to new heights as its CTO which later been acquired by Rakuten for $200 million, he turned to Bitcoin ATMs in Singapore in 2014. "My interest in technology and computers led me to falling in love with the blockchain space," said Andras.

Throughout that journey, he founded Galaxis, which aims to be a platform for creators to monetise their work, engage with their audience and foster communities with what he likes to call 'digital membership cards,' or NFTs. They quickly realised that they all wanted to foster the sort of fast-moving, asset-light, entrepreneurial ethos that has gripped other parts beyond the blockchain and cryptocurrency world.

On its path, Galaxis got several notable personalities like Steve Aoki, Mike Tyson, Val Kilmer and more to join the platform. The company also created white glove services for 'The Association NFTs' by National Basketball Association (NBA) and more. Over their journey, the company stuck to its belief that, given the choice, people are willing to pay for the privilege of ownership.

The ownership model in NFTs isn't new, but there aren't many that create life-time value through its digital assets. Galaxis claims to allow the usage of its NFTs, or membership cards to create tangible brand value for the communities. The company allows creators to launch NFTs with specific traits such as discounts on a service or a product, access to exclusive content, physical or digital rewards, or even the opportunity to meet with the creators.

"We help brands and individuals that want to empower their communities" Andras said. Galaxis sees the NFT landscape evolving beyond its current speculative stage into providing more practical utility.

Many web3 based projects focus on digital ownership through NFTs on the assumption that people value ownership rights and are willing to pay for them, even if the underlying digital content is readily available elsewhere. While Galaxis shares the same beliefs, Kristof insists the utility to be much greater. "Platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video could replace user accounts with digital membership cards in the form of an NFT, which eliminates the need to collect personal information like names, email addresses or passwords." The company wants to create opportunities through its platform not just for increased utilities and empowerment, but for the betterment of security and data breach concerns. The startup wants to empower businesses that exist largely within traditional infrastructures.

Despite the recent ups and downs within the NFT market, Galaxis remains bullish. "Web developers were celebrities in the 90s, now it's the norm, the same will happen with NFTs. If you're not using it, you're missing out," said Andras.

The company recently sold over 10,000 Galaxis Engines, which reward holders with its native GLX token and staking rewards and which are pivotal as essential drivers behind the growth of the Galaxis platform.

Galaxis aims to launch its platform and its native GLX token in Q2 2024. " The GLX token will serve as the heart of our ecosystem, powering the entire Galaxis economy," said Andras. Post launch, the company aims to venture out to onboard retail businesses and creators, in hopes of mass-adoption for its platform.

"We should have a handful of incubated businesses launched in Q3, Q4 of this year," he said. As the number of people on the platform increases, Galaxis expects to raise its own efforts to help support creating decentralised communities.

Backed by web3 behemoths like Chainlink, Galaxis aims to utilise NFT technologies to offer unparalleled personalisation and ownership experiences to brands and creators for their communities.