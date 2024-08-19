The path to success and fulfillment is filled with challenges, tests, and transformative, difficult decisions. For Francis Ryu, a seasoned attorney and founder of Ryu Law Firm, that journey revolved around the eternal conflict between personal and professional life.

The path to success and fulfillment is filled with challenges, tests, and transformative, difficult decisions. For Francis Ryu, a seasoned attorney and founder of Ryu Law Firm, that journey revolved around the eternal conflict between personal and professional life. Through the ups and downs of trying to make it in the legal landscape, Francis remained on the road illuminated by his heart, eventually finding a sense of wholeness, with both parts of his life aligning.

An accomplished owner of Ryu Law Firm since 2003, Francis' venture into law began over 30 years ago. For the first decade of his career, hoping to one day become a leader of a large law firm, the passionate attorney would dedicate all of his time to learning the trade and mastering the necessary skills. Always in the office, devoted to the grind and climbing the corporate ladder, Francis lost a sense of balance, neglecting his family life.

The pivotal moment came when Francis, exhausted after yet another work trip, returned home late at night. "My son was just about to turn three, and I was certainly not seeing him enough. That night, I walked into his room to say hello, give him a hug, and see his face before leaving for work early in the morning. As soon as he saw me, he started crying, because he did not recognize me," Francis shares. "At that moment, my heart was crushed, and I knew something had to change."

Parallel to that realization was a breakthrough in Francis' career; the firm he worked at, one of the most renowned law firms in the country, offered him the opportunity to become a senior partner. Stuck between chasing a lucrative opportunity he had worked so hard for and nourishing his family, Francis took a step back, looked at his moral compass, and… left the prominent firm.

"I tried to find a role model by observing lawyers 10 or even 20 years older than myself who, at first sight, had everything I wanted to achieve. But upon closer inspection I did not see anyone that I truly admired or wanted to emulate," adds Francis. "I spoke to my spouse and said, 'I can always go back to big law, but I only get one shot at being a dad.'"

Francis Ryu, Founder of Ryu Law Firm

At 34 years old, Francis opened Ryu Law Firm. This move symbolized his dedication to succeeding in his dream career without compromising on the values and goals of his personal life. Though now he knows that decision changed his life for the better, back then, sitting in his single rented office and struggling to garner the attention of clients immediately, Francis would look back on it, wondering if he made the right choice.

With the love for his family igniting a fire in his soul, Francis persevered, continued to hand out business cards daily, and gradually built a loyal clientele. Propelled by a partnership with a large car dealer - a client who followed Francis after he had left the previous firm - Ryu Law Firm stayed afloat, turning each obstacle into a lesson.

Central to the firm is Francis' life philosophy of spreading positivity and putting good will into the universe, believing it will come back. With a mission of connecting like-minded people, helping clients with unparalleled service, and bringing value to the people in his world, Francis turned his single space office into a respected and trusted firm in California, that now employs a team of professionals.

This story of taking risks, betting on family, and achieving professional success stands as a beacon of light in a world often driven by fast-paced corporate life and profits. "Maybe I could have gotten to this point in my career sooner, but it was all worth it. I have a lovely office in Downtown LA, a family of loyal professionals, a beautiful home that I absolutely treasure, and an adult son who is an outstanding human being," Francis shares. "Recently, my 25-year-old son, who is now an officer in the United States Marine Corps, sent me a message saying, 'Dad, I will be home this weekend. If you have time, can we hang out? I miss you.' Messages like this make all the effort, sleepless nights, and stress worth it. Where I am now was possibly a dream, one that I get to live out every day because I took that leap of faith and chose family."