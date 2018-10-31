You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When it comes to scaling in the current economic environment, companies are focusing on emerging technologies. This, however, is putting them at an increased risk of cyber attacks. A report by Deloitte says information security is currently the number one trend affecting business, the workforce, and customers.

Almost 40 per cent of private businesses state that managing cyber-security and information security risks will be the top investment priority over the next 12 months, says the report, "Technology in the mid-market: Embracing technology", which was published in August. About half of the 500 surveyed said they plan to use blockchain to store/secure digital records and provide control of both data and assets.

Over the past few years, cyber attacks have been increasing at an alarming rate. A recent Frost & Sullivan study says the potential economic loss across large-sized organizations in Asia Pacific due to cyber-security incidents can hit a staggering US$30 million.

What can companies do to secure themselves? Chris Jackson, senior manager at Deloitte Consulting LLP, Deloitte Private technology leader, and author of the August report, has the answer.