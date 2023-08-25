Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining shares useful insights on the current state of the mining industry, the impact of regulatory laws on crypto mining, and how GoMining is poised to redefine the future of the crypto mining sphere

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the wake of the cryptocurrency revolution, the mining industry has emerged as a crucial component of the blockchain ecosystem. However, the rapid growth of mining operations has drawn the attention of regulators and lawmakers worldwide. The development of cryptocurrency and other popular blockchain applications has captured the attention of energy and environmental policymakers, global economists, and renewables industry players. On May 28, a draft bill was unveiled by U.S. lawmakers, addressing the matter of raising the country's debt ceiling. This bill had several provisions, one of which was the Digital Assets Mining Energy (DAME) excise tax. The DAME tax aimed to impose a 10% tax on crypto miners' electricity expenses related to Bitcoin mining in the year 2024, with the intention to raise it to 30% in 2026.

Mark Zalan is the CEO of GoMining, a project dedicated to simplifying the onboarding process for Bitcoin mining enthusiasts. One of the core tenets of GoMining's mission is to champion transparency and uphold rigorous regulatory standards within the mining sector. With his two decades of experience in the tech and finance sectors, Mark Zalan delves into valuable perspectives on the present mining landscape, including the influence of regulatory frameworks on crypto mining, and GoMining's potential to revolutionize the trajectory of the crypto mining domain.

Mining's Role in the Cryptocurrency Landscape

The mining industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, attracting both attention and investment. It plays a vital role in verifying transactions and securing the network for cryptocurrencies. With the increasing popularity of digital assets, mining has become more competitive, demanding advanced hardware and energy-efficient solutions. As a result, it has become crucial for projects like GoMining to stand out by offering transparency and reliability to users.

Regulatory Shifts: Mining and GoMining's Response

The mining industry has been under the regulatory spotlight in recent months, particularly in the USA. The evolving regulatory landscape impacts the mining sector immensely and GoMining is taking various steps to navigate these challenges while maintaining transparency and compliance.

Regulation is a double-edged sword. While it brings legitimacy and clarity to the industry, it can also pose challenges. The U.S. lawmakers' focus on crypto mining and its energy consumption highlights the need for greater transparency and eco-friendly practices. As part of the industry, GoMining must embrace these changes and work collaboratively with regulators to find solutions that benefit both users and the environment.

Navigating Cross-Jurisdictional Challenges: GoMining's Compliance Approach

Operating in multiple jurisdictions can present regulatory complexities. There are various challenges that companies like GoMining encounter when operating in diverse regulatory environments, and it becomes crucial to ensure full compliance with varying laws.

CEO of GoMining, Mark Zalan says "Operating in multiple jurisdictions does come with its challenges, especially with varying regulatory landscapes. However, we take compliance seriously and have a dedicated legal team to handle these matters. Staying informed about regulatory changes in the regions where we operate allows us to adapt and ensure that we always operate within legal boundaries. It's about being responsive and committed to doing things the right way, earning trust and confidence from our users."

Latest trends in the mining sector

One such trend is the increasing bitcoin mining difficulty, as more miners join the network, making mining more competitive and challenging. To optimize profitability, miners are searching for regions with less expensive power and embracing renewable energy sources to lower costs and mitigate environmental impacts.

Decentralization is gaining traction, with a growing interest in spreading mining operations across diverse locations and individuals, ensuring a more robust network. However, with the rise of cryptocurrencies, government regulation is becoming a focal point, with authorities worldwide exploring regulatory frameworks to address various aspects related to mining, including energy consumption, environmental concerns, and consumer protection. So, these trends collectively impact the mining industry's dynamics and require continuous adaptation and innovation.

Tech Convergence: Exploring AI and Web3 Integration in Mining

AI's potential in mining is substantial. It can analyze data from multiple sources, like market trends and news reports, aiding in predicting future prices and trends. Such insights empower miners to make more informed decisions about buying or selling coins, optimizing profits and minimizing risks. Moreover, AI can drive automated trading systems, enabling seamless trade execution without manual intervention. By harnessing these technologies, miners gain a competitive edge, leading to increased profitability and improved overall performance on the market.

Genesis of GoMining: Resolving Real-World Mining Challenges

GoMining is a pioneering initiative in the mining sector that aims to address real-world problems. According to Mark Zalan, "The idea behind GoMining was born from the desire to make mining accessible to a wider audience. The blockchain world can be complex and somewhat murky, lacking transparency. We saw an opportunity to change that by providing users with a clear understanding of our infrastructure and operations. Transparency is the key to gaining trust, and we wanted to build confidence among our users by being honest and open about how we operate."

GoMining has been utilizing its vast experience since 2017 to deliver a user-friendly and seamless service. Leveraging extensive mining technology expertise and boasting a market capitalization of $57 million, the platform has distributed more than 2,000 BTC to holders and issued 20,000 NFTs. GoMining's core objective is to simplify the mining process for all users by managing logistics and ensuring energy-efficient consumption costs.

Transparency: Tool to gain public trust

"Transparency is at the core of GoMining's philosophy. We keep our users informed about every aspect of our operations, from infrastructure to rewards, through open communication channels like Telegram and social media. Regular updates on positive developments and any minor technical issues demonstrate our commitment to reliability and building trust with our community.", says Mark Zalan. With increasing transparency, the industry is building its trust in the public and gaining huge momentum.

Balancing Decentralization and Centralization in Cryptocurrency Mining

Decentralization in BTC mining is dynamic, influenced by regulations, mining pool control, and geographical distribution. The increasing influence of mining pools could potentially lead to centralization if their share of the hashrate becomes too dominant. Large mining pools indeed provide an effortless way for people to mine collectively and receive a fair share of rewards. However, striking a balance within the regulatory framework is crucial to prevent these pools from dominating the entire industry. Finding a common ground that allows the coexistence of large pools while maintaining decentralization is essential for the stability and sustainability of the mining ecosystem. This delicate balance ensures that mining remains accessible and fair for individual participants while simultaneously upholding the overall integrity of the cryptocurrency network.

Challenges in Crypto Mining Project Development

From dealing with technical complexities, like purchasing equipment and finding reliable suppliers, to navigating regulatory requirements in the operational areas, there's a lot to manage. Mark Zalan says "Our project takes a huge effort. We have to create a system that works smoothly across different departments. From the developers who design the technology to the technicians in our data centers and support teams — everyone needs to work together seamlessly. Competition on the market and staying updated with the latest trends can also be demanding. However, we take security seriously. Our smart contract has been verified by CertiK, a leading security-focused platform."

He further adds "We pioneered hashrate-backed NFTs, which offer more than just aesthetically pleasing images. Our NFTs also provide daily bitcoin rewards to holders. For over two years, we have been paying out steady rewards, illustrating the stability of our infrastructure. As you may know, the longer a crypto project endures, the more trust it garners."

In a recent update, GoMining integrated the so-called liquid bitcoin hashrate token system into their infrastructure. To keep it simple, they still provide hashrate-backed NFTs, but now users can also lock up their native tokens for a defined period and participate in voting for significant decisions within the ecosystem.

This approach aligns the motivations of token stakers and participants with the protocol's long-term success, fostering a community-driven environment that builds trust and security for users. The scheme serves as a strong incentive for holders to act in the best interests of the project and the community.

A look into the future

The mining sector will continue to evolve as blockchain technology advances and becomes more mainstream. GoMining's goals include expanding the company's network by building more data centers worldwide and actively exploring technologies like DeFi and other blockchain innovations. "We are committed to making earning crypto accessible and transparent while also focusing on educating and sharing our expertise with the community.", says the CEO. It's about empowering people to understand and participate in the world of cryptocurrencies, fostering a stronger and more informed ecosystem for everyone.

Counteracting the negative perception of mining

There might be a certain negative perception about cryptocurrency mining in the eyes of the public that makes it difficult for the industry to gain wide public trust. The stakeholders are then proactively meeting and exceeding the expectations through integrity and transparency to establish deeper industry roots. In this regard, Mark Zalan further adds "Maintaining the seamless operation of infrastructure and providing steady rewards for over two years serves as strong evidence of our commitment to reliability. We place a high value on transparency, ensuring that our holders are well-informed about how the infrastructure operates and how rewards are earned. Our communications channels, such as Telegram and other social media platforms, are open and active, providing regular updates on both positive developments and any minor technical issues or system maintenance. "