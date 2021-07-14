Here's an M-App Connected With a Futuristic Virtual Healthcare Platform And Digital Therapeutics In Asia

Epillo's operations are available in India, South Asia, and UAE, though you can get it on your device anywhere in the world

Europe-based digital health startup Epillo has launched a unique integrated mobile application for patients, connected with a digital health delivery system for healthcare practitioners, and care providers. This interconnected technology is here to transform the quality of virtual care for patients while increasing the reach for patients, and healthcare providers (doctors, care teams, clinic managers, pharmacies, laboratories, health coaches, dieticians).

While COVID-19 has accelerated the shift towards digital health, the tech companies have driven fresh optimism, and could bring a turning point for the burdened healthcare industry, while increasing access to quality care and optimizing patient health outcomes.

The Epillo mobile app is available on iOS and Android Play stores in Asia and UAE.

Epillo's e-medical records service intuitively organizes patient visits, helps providers document faster and more accurately, and sets a doctor's practice up for future success: whether you're a small practice or a large healthcare system. The interconnected solution line has systems for doctors, care-teams, clinic managers, pharmacies, laboratories, health coaches, dieticians to virtually interact with patients through features like symptom checker, health assessment, teleconsultation, virtual care delivery, and patient monitoring.

As the digital revolution converges with healthcare into the exciting new field of digital health, individuals and care providers are easily able to track, manage and improve health outcomes. Digital health is helping to reduce inefficiencies in delivery of care by making healthcare more connected while at the same time it is streamlining access, improving quality and making medicine more personalized and precise.

Epillo has been working on products and features to not only empower people and healthcare organizations around the world. But also provide them with information, assistance, and connections to commission them to act on their health. Epillo vision is to develop technology solutions, tools and deep insights to enable the care teams to deliver better, faster and more connected care.

An adverse drug event (ADE) occurs when a consumer of prescription drugs (Rx) is harmed by a medicine. Older adults (65 years+) visit emergency departments almost 450,000 times each year, more than twice as often as younger persons.

ADEs cause approximately 1.3 million emergency department visits each year. About 350,000 patients each year need to be hospitalized for further treatment after emergency visits for ADEs. In 2007, the Institute of Medicine estimated that approximately 1.5 million preventable ADEs occur each year in the US alone.

As a truly innovative category creator, the company has been exploring the use of AI and ML to assist critical care and wellness in managing drug-food and drug-drug Interactions, preventing adverse drug effects (ADRs) which is seen through their patent activity on drug-food Interaction management technology. The company has been appraised at $150 million for their drug-food technology.

The Epillo mobile application is currently free for its users but will have a subscription fee in place in near future. The premium offering will include drug-drug and drug-food management analysis for patients, connected device monitoring and wellbeing management features, creating a complete medical, health and wellness suite supported by 24x7 virtual primary and specialty care assistance as quoted by Epillo's CEO Aasif Shah.

Future updates in Epillo's innovation basket will witness the complete digital healthcare solution hosted over a decentralized ledger model. The adoption of the blockchain distributed ledger model in Epillo's Digital Health solutions will create an unprecedented level of accuracy, privacy, and security in health data for healthcare stakeholders and patients, offering an innovative way to ensure robust data integrity while giving patients more access and control over their data in our healthcare applications'' says Dr. Bhupinder Singh (Chair of Board, Epillo Health Systems).