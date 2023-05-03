The Power of Purpose: How Women Entrepreneurs in KSA are Changing the Business Landscape

Women in Saudi Arabia are now increasingly viewed as active citizens who make significant contributions to the political, economic, and social well-being of the community and state

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As Saudi Arabia begins to implement its Vision 2030, a key component of which focuses on women's empowerment initiatives and policies, women in the Kingdom are seizing every opportunity to obtain business licenses to setup their business in Saudi Arabia. This new female driven businesses also includes stores, tech firms, and startups, resulting in a surge in female entrepreneurs in KSA.

The waves of modernization have begun to sweep all over Saudi Arabia, and today, the Kingdom feels that investing in the local women's capacities and enabling them to strengthen their future and contribute to the growth of our society and economy is imperative.

Women in Saudi Arabia are now increasingly viewed as active citizens who make significant contributions to the political, economic, and social well-being of the community and state.

"Women entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia are not just breaking the glass ceiling, they are shattering it. From fashion to technology, finance to healthcare, women are taking over businesses previously thought to be male-dominated. Their resilience, creativity, and unwavering determination are fueling a new era of entrepreneurship in the Kingdom, and the future is bright."

- Hatem ElSafty, Founder and CEO of Business Link

Saudi women have a special interest in entrepreneurship, which has played a vital role in encouraging female employment across the kingdom. From global research in May 2021, Saudi Arabia had the third-highest percentage of women in entrepreneurial roles in the world, at 17.7%, while males were at 17%.

That year saw 139,754 new business licenses issued to women, which boosted Saudi Arabia's position, representing a 112% rise in commercial registrations awarded to women entrepreneurs since 2015.

What Women in Business Can That Men Cannot Replicate

Saudi women have been trailblazers, influencers, and pioneers in a plethora of ways, that men have not been able to touch upon yet. These include breaking down cultural and societal barriers to entrepreneurship and creating innovative businesses that are changing the face of the Saudi economy. Here are some examples:

1

Increased diversity: Women entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia are bringing a new perspective and diverse range of experiences to the business world, leading to more creative and innovative solutions to business problems.

Tackling taboos: Some women entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia are challenging long-held taboos surrounding certain industries, such as fashion and beauty, and paving the way for greater freedom of expression and creativity.

Promoting social causes: Women entrepreneurs are also using their businesses as a platform to promote social causes and effect positive change in their communities. For example, some are focused on sustainability, while others are working to promote women's rights and gender equality.

Bridging cultural divides: Women are using their businesses to bridge cultural divides and promote cross-cultural understanding. Many are working to create partnerships with international businesses, thereby bringing new ideas and innovations to the Kingdom.

Mr. ElSafty stated: "At Business Link, we have always believed in the power of women and have assisted hundreds of women setup businesses across the UAE. However, since Vision 2030 has come into place, the inquiries from women in KSA have doubled, and we are fortunate to have to assisted them in unlocking their potential."

As the Kingdom continues to move towards greater economic diversification and modernization, women entrepreneurs are likely to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of business in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About Business Link

We are a professional business setup consultancy firm headquartered in Dubai, for over two decades we have been assisting entrepreneurs and investors set up businesses in the UAE, KSA and Egypt.

With our expert guidance and support, we have helped thousands of clients navigate the complex regulatory and legal landscape of the UAE, KSA and Egypt and establish successful businesses in various sectors.

Our team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in the latest regulations and market trends, ensuring that their clients receive the best possible advice and support. With our commitment to providing high-quality services and deep knowledge of the business environment, we know we make an excellent partner for anyone looking to set up or grow a business.