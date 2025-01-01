Alex Martinez

Bio

Alex Martinez is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, and board advisor with a strong track record of building and scaling successful companies, particularly in events, networks, and B2B platforms.

 

Latest

Growth Strategies

How to Build a Company Everyone Wants to Work For

What makes someone join a company they've never heard of, in an industry they don'tunderstand—and then stay for years?

Growth Strategies

How to Design a Company With the Exit in Mind

Building a start-up with an exit in mind shapes strategy, sharpens focus, and drives sustainable growth.

More Authors You Might Like