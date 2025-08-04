Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

That's the question I asked myself often in the early days of building our first business. When we launched our conference company in 2004, we focused on procurement and supply chain - functions that, at the time, weren't well known or widely understood outside their professional circles. Procurement didn't have a glossy brand or cool reputation. In fact, most of the brilliant, creative, ambitious people who joined us had never even heard of it before walking through our doors.

And yet - they joined. Some had offers from larger companies, more glamorous industries, or well-trodden career paths. But they chose us. And more importantly, they stayed. So what was it? What makes a company not just a job, but a place people genuinely want to be? In our case, it came down to a few powerful but deceptively simple things: purpose, energy, connection, and opportunity. We didn't always get it right. We learned plenty along the way. But we always tried to build the kind of company we'd want to work in ourselves.

Purpose over prestige

From the start, we were clear about what we were building and why it mattered. We weren't just hosting events or producing industry insights - we were giving procurement professionals a voice, a seat at the table. We were creating a community, helping the world's biggest companies make better decisions about how they spend and operate. That's big, important work. For a culture to really thrive, people need to care about the mission. They need to believe in what the company stands for and feel like they have a part to play in the story. In our world, that sense of shared purpose created alignment and pride - especially when times were

tough.

The power of complementary leadership

One thing that made a difference from the beginning was having three founders - each bringing a distinct skill set. That balance helped us make better decisions, move faster, and see problems from different angles. It also gave the team something to connect to. People aligned with different personalities depending on what motivated them - whether it was big-picture thinking, product excellence or commercial drive. That variety gave the company more texture. It meant teams like sales, content, and tech didn't just coexist - they were led by people who understood their world, and who could translate across departments. That created trust and unity early on.

Energy and tone start at the top

An easy thing to forget is that people pay close attention to their leaders - how hard they work, whether they care about staff and customers, whether they're genuine, and how much belief they bring to the mission. I took that seriously. Each morning, before walking into our head office, where we had our core group of maybe 100 people, I'd pause at the top of the stairs. Whatever was on my mind - deadlines, pressures, the latest fire to fight - I'd remind myself to set the right tone and bring the energy. Culture doesn't flourish in a vacuum. It needs leadership people can trust. When teams see those at the top putting everything into the business - especially through the tough days - they respond. If you look at the most highly successful businesses, they almost always have leaders who are visibly committed - fully in, through good times and bad. That level of belief creates momentum. And momentum spreads. I wanted our team to work at speed, make confident decisions, and feel momentum. So I tried to lead the way. It was a signal. Pace and urgency were part of our rhythm. And people mirrored it.

Knowing People, Not Just Roles

One thing that made a big difference - especially early on - was taking time to understand the people who joined us. Not just their skills, but who they were, what they wanted from their careers, and how we could help them grow into the best version of themselves. For years, I met every new hire over lunch. I'd ask them to share one interesting, non-work- related fact about themselves. That small moment often revealed something personal - a curiosity, a passion, a story - and gave us a thread to follow. It helped make future

conversations easier and more human. As we got to know people and what they were working towards, it also meant we could help shape their compensation in a way that supported their goals. Sometimes that meant helping someone get over the line on a mortgage, or giving them the flexibility to save for something important like a holiday or personal milestone. These were small adjustments that made a big difference - because they were rooted in understanding, not policy. For cultures to flourish, work and life can't be treated as completely separate. People need to feel like they belong - not just as job titles, but as individuals with ambitions, stories, and potential. The better we got at understanding those things, the stronger our team became.

People over perfection

In the early days, we couldn't afford to hire the most experienced or in-demand professionals. But what we did find were people with drive, curiosity, huge potential and a healthy dose of positive personality. Many came from overseas - Portugal, Italy, Argentina, Germany, Poland. They left families and comfort behind in search of opportunity. That kind of hunger and belief shaped the culture of our business more than any process ever could. We also learned - sometimes the hard way - that hiring decisions have a ripple effect. We

certainly saw the old analogy play out in real life: A-players attract A-players, while B- players attract C-players. When you hire well, standards rise. When you compromise, they fall. One bad hire, left unchecked, can do real damage - not just to output, but to morale and culture. As leaders, our job wasn't to shape people into who we thought they should be. It was to push them beyond the limits they'd set for themselves, and help them discover what they were really capable of. That's often where job satisfaction lives - not in comfort, but in challenge, growth, and a sense of personal momentum.

The work was the reward

We never tried to sell a fantasy. But we made sure the work mattered. It was fast, high- impact, and visible. People weren't tucked away in corners-they were speaking to clients, shaping ideas, building things from scratch – it was incredibly rewarding. That kind of exposure is gold for ambitious people. When you see your impact, and take ownership for it, you grow faster. And you stick around.

Real ownership meant real pride

As the company grew, our share option scheme became increasingly important. It gave people a genuine stake in the future - and rewarded those who helped shape it. When we sold the business, many long-serving employees received significant bonuses. That was a proud moment for all of us. The outcome reflected everyone's contribution.



In a business world shaped by AI, hybrid work, and constant change, it's easy to overthink what culture should be. But some things don't change. A strong company is still built on a group of talented people who like working together and believe in what they're building. We never forgot that - and it served us well.