Bio

27-year-old Amy Knight is a disruptive entrepreneur, owner, founder, and Director of Must Have Ideas, a leading UK e-commerce company generating an annual turnover of GBP65 million. Specialising primarily in problem-solving household solutions, what started with packing orders on her dining room table and storing stock in the spare room has evolved into a thriving business with a 40,000 sq. ft. distribution centre in Kent. The business now employs 135 people, dispatches around 7,000 orders a day, and focuses on the highest standards of customer service. Amy is a mother of two young children, and she lives with her husband and (co-founder of Must Have Ideas) Rob Knight, in Maidstone. In 2024, Must Have Ideas achieved a place on The Sunday Times Hundred list of Britain’s fastest growing companies.