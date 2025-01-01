Audrey Tang
Bio
Audrey Tang is a chartered psychologist, TEDx speaker, mental health broadcaster and author of the award-winning book The Leader’s Guide to Wellbeing
Latest
Lifestyle
Leading with Wellness: New Year's Resolutions Every Leader Should Consider
The World Health Organization defines health as "…a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity", so rather than a focus on minimizing stress (which is a given constant), use 2025 as an opportunity to support your teams to thrive.