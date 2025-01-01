Avion Gray
Bio
Avion Gray is the co-founder and CEO of Belong, a fintech platform aimed at helping millennials build long-term wealth through innovative investment options like the "Boost loan."
Latest
Finance
Overcoming the odds: How we raised the largest ever European pre-seed round by two female founders
In the competitive landscape of startup funding, Belong's achievement of securing the largest pre-seed round in Europe by a female founding team, totalling £2.95 million, is a journey of overcoming the odds.
Women Entrepreneur®
Five Morning Routines to Boost Entrepreneurial Success
Energise your day and set yourself up for success