Avion Gray

Bio

Avion Gray is the co-founder and CEO of Belong, a fintech platform aimed at helping millennials build long-term wealth through innovative investment options like the "Boost loan."

Latest

Finance

Overcoming the odds: How we raised the largest ever European pre-seed round by two female founders

In the competitive landscape of startup funding, Belong's achievement of securing the largest pre-seed round in Europe by a female founding team, totalling £2.95 million, is a journey of overcoming the odds.

Women Entrepreneur®

Five Morning Routines to Boost Entrepreneurial Success

Energise your day and set yourself up for success

More Authors You Might Like