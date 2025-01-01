Bio

Beth Benatti Kennedy is the co-author of ReThink Resilience: 99 Ways to Recharge your Career and Life with more than twenty-five years of experience as a leadership coach, resiliency-training expert, and speaker. As a leadership coach, Beth guides leaders to develop resilience habits to support peak performance, maximize their professional and personal impact, positively influence the people they work with, and build their brand. Her training programs focus on giving employees the tools to stay resilient, make sense of organization changes, and manage transition while continuing to be productive and engaged. Beth is also the author of Career ReCharge: Five Strategies to Boost Resilience and Beat Burnout.