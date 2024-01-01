Christi Jackson
Attorney at Law and Head of U.S. Practice at Laura Devine Solicitors
Christi Jackson is head of U.S. Practice at Laura Devine Solicitors with almost 14 years’ experience representing clients in business and family-based immigration. Jackson is a member of AILA and is a regular speaker and author for numerous publications, television and radio programs and conferences.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Business News
It's Getting Harder for European Workers to Obtain U.S. Visas
A seeming change in policy has left companies scrambling.