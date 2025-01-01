Christina Lovelock
Bio
Christina Lovelock is a digital leader, coach and author of Careers in Tech, Data and Digital. She is
active in the professional community, regularly speaking at events and conferences and champions
entry level roles. She carried out post-graduate research into the digital skills gap, and is the Director
of Community at the tech-consultancy startup Herd Consulting. Connect at Linkedin.com/in/christina-
lovelock
Latest
Technology
Why a new tech skills drive is sorely needed for the UK's tech startup ecosystem
The Prime minister has announced a £187m investment in a new TechFirst programme to help address the UK digital skills gap.