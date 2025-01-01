Bio

Christopher Richards is a transformational leadership consultant and the founder of AtomicGrowth. He served for 15 years in the British Army, becoming one of the lead experts in the Criminal Intelligence Bureau, and is an expert in psychology, leadership, and human behaviour. For the last 10 years he has helped business owners and corporate executives to quickly find and fix the internal barriers to their success, helping them to become even greater leaders for their business, family, and their own daily life.