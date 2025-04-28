Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

But that becomes a challenge when the stakes are high, deadlines are looming, and the pressure is on.

This is where many people start having serious problems. When that happens, most people adopt the "just make myself do it" approach, which can work, but as business grows and the consequences for getting it wrong increase exponentially, this strategy becomes much less effective. When the consequences of failure, rejection, judgment, and the possibility of losing everything you've built grow stronger, the problem transitions from being about productivity, to needing to resolve your own internal resistance.

Why the Hacks Eventually Stop Working

If you've ever wanted to improve performance, then you've probably read articles like this before and learned the "10 best habits to a productive life" or something similar. The advice that's normally provided are things like:

- Prioritise your work

- Break big tasks into smaller ones

- Set timers and time block activities

- Plan your day ahead of time

All of which is solid advice and worth following. The only problem with this type of advice is that it's

focused on the doing aspects and doesn't address the internal issues that cause so much resistance and

inner conflicts. It's those internal issues that we'll cover in the 5 steps of this article. After all, this whole thing is about becoming the version of you who doesn't need to fight yourself to take powerful, consistent action.

The Real Culprit: Hidden Fear

Let's be honest - most of the time, your focus isn't being destroyed by your phone, or a noisy

environment, or even your workload. It's fear.

- Fear of failing

- Fear of being judged

- Fear of losing what you've built

- Fear of being misunderstood, abandoned, or exposed

And the worst part? If you've done a lot of personal development, therapy or coaching, fear might not even feel like fear anymore. You've felt fear before and learned to "feel the fear and do it anyway" - which has made you gritty and resilient - not a bad thing at all. But now your nervous system knows it can't use fear to stop you anymore. So it finds another way.

When Fear Doesn't Feel Like Fear

Let's say a part of you is responsible for keeping you safe and maintaining your stable sense of self. Of course, doing things you've never done, taking bold steps, or stretching beyond your comfort zone are going to trigger that internal alarm system. But because you've already grown past surface-level fear - what shows up now is something else:

- Sudden fatigue

- Scattered focus

- Endless procrastination

- Feeling "off" or "lacking motivation" for no clear reason

That's self-sabotage. It doesn't shout. It whispers. It creates confusion, stalls your momentum, and makes your energy vanish like it was never there. To break free, don't try to fight harder, but instead, catch it, and reset before the resistance has a chance to build.

5 Steps to Release Resistance and Reclaim Focus

Follow these 5 steps before any important task and you won't go far wrong.

1. Find Your Calm

Before anything else, settle your system. Take a deep breath. Let it out slowly. Ground yourself in the present moment. Feel your feet on the floor and your body in the chair. Let go of tension. We need a clean canvas to work from.

2. Create Your Clarity

You can't hit a target you can't see. A common problem is having a vague or overwhelming sense of what you need to do - but no clear, intentional focus.

So define it:

- What outcome are you creating?

- What's the first small step you can take right now?

- Break it down as much as you need to until you feel momentum building.

3. You're Already Worthy

This might feel strange at first, like you're putting out a fire that doesn't exist - but that's the point. Many of our insecurities and fears are hidden, so taking time to connect with yourself and remind yourself that you are already good enough, worthy, and deserving no matter the outcome or anyone's opinions of you, will go a long way to releasing pressure you may not have realised was there.

4. Let It Be Easy

The "I'll make myself do it" mindset is so last season. Who wants to live in constant tension - forcing yourself to act or worrying about complexities that might not even matter? So give yourself permission to let it be easy. Say to yourself: "This gets to be simple. I trust myself to do this with clarity and flow." Ease doesn't mean laziness - it means aligned power.

5. Count and Go

You've prepared. Now it's time to move. 3... 2... 1... Go. Start. Don't overthink it. Let your action create momentum. If your mind starts spiraling or the pressure comes back - return to step one. You're not here to fight yourself. You're here to lead yourself.

Final Thought: You're Not Lazy - You're Just Carrying Too Much Pressure

The best performers in the world don't force their way through resistance. They remove it before it takes hold. They build emotional stability, trust, and an environment that supports them - mentally, emotionally, and practically. So the next time resistance shows up, don't push harder. Pause. Reconnect. And move forward with confidence, presence, and power. You've got this.