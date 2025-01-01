Dame Monique Hodgson
Bio
Dame Monique Hodgson stands at the forefront of entrepreneurship, bridging the gap between innovative brand strategy and the empowerment of female business leaders. As the founder and CEO of Mumble Forum, a global networking and brand support platform, Monique is dedicated to inspiring and uplifting women and female-led businesses.
Latest
Women Entrepreneur®
The power of community for women: Why we must do more to propel women forward
Earlier this month, social media was flooded with posts celebrating women for International Women's Day (March 8), spotlighting their achievements in leadership.