For women, this was a moment to shine a light on equality —a unique opportunity to come together as a community and build meaningful networks. These connections offer invaluable support, empowerment and a profound sense of belonging. While March is often designated as "Women's Month," the focus on female empowerment should really extend beyond a single month. It requires a sustained effort to create real change and we can't stop now.

Brands like Trinny London and Nike exemplify the power of cultivating such communities by providing platforms that not only promote their products but also foster genuine connections among women. In my extensive career in branding and marketing, along with my own networking group, Mumble, I have witnessed how brands like Trinny Woodall's and Nike champion women in ways that go beyond token gestures and the impact this can have. Trinny Woodall, the renowned fashion expert and founder of Trinny London, has long been dedicated to empowering women. Initially, her efforts centered around fashion, helping women leverage their wardrobes to build confidence. Today, her beauty product line also promotes connection and self assurance in a different yet impactful manner. Trinny London has successfully launched initiatives that address deeper societal issues, shifting focus from merely selling products to combating loneliness and isolation experienced by many women at various stages of life. The "Trinny Walks" initiative organises real-life walks and meet-up events in London for members of the "Trinny Tribe," encouraging women to step out, connect and share their stories in person. By facilitating these gatherings, Trinny London highlights the importance of offline interactions in strengthening community bonds. In an age where digital interactions dominate, Trinny Walks provide opportunities for deeper connections, reinforcing the need for community throughout the year, not just on International Women's Day.

Nike, a global leader in sportswear, has expertly leveraged digital platforms to foster a sense of community among its customers. The Nike+ platform invites members to engage with one another, share their fitness journeys, and motivate each other towards healthier lifestyles. This app transcends mere social interactions; it unites a community focused on health and fitness whilst also helping members overcome mental barriers. With features like leaderboards and challenges, it fosters inclusivity rather than exclusivity, empowering both men and women—but particularly women—to focus on their strength, stamina and resilience in a supportive environment.

I have witnessed the growth of community in recent years and its powerful impact through my own members collective, Mumble Forum. Established five years ago and now with over 2,000 members, Mumble initially focused on the luxury sector but has since evolved into a platform centered on women's empowerment. It brings together female entrepreneurs seeking discourse, sharing experiences, and learning from brands, role models and advocates alike. Committed to making a positive impact, Mumble operates all year round, rather than just celebrating women in March.

While designated months like March highlight women's achievements and issues, we need more than temporary recognition. As we approach the end of this year's Women's Month, it is crucial that we maintain momentum and continue to support women's empowerment. Communities, in all their forms, provide essential support systems, inspire personal growth, and create spaces where women can connect over shared experiences and aspirations.

Being part of the right community can lead to much more than support; it also offers networking opportunities, mentorships, collaborations and training to advance careers. For women, this is especially important as we balance our aspirations with personal lives, families and other commitments in a constant juggle. As we move beyond the celebrations of Women's Month this year, let us not forget the power of community. By investing in these networks and championing one another, we can create a ripple effect that empowers women everywhere. Together, we can build a future where every woman feels supported, inspired and capable of achieving her dreams. Supporting women pays off as it has a positive impact on economies and societies as a whole.

According to McKinsey, if women participated in the labour force at the same rate as men, global GDP could increase by $28 trillion by 2025. Additionally, research from the World Bank also shows that empowering women leads to stronger economic growth, as well as improved health and education outcomes and also reduces poverty. By fostering stronger communities for women, we are not only uplifting individuals but also contributing to the overall prosperity and resilience of our societies. By committing to ongoing efforts in community building, we pave the way for a more inclusive, supportive and empowered society for all women—because when women thrive, we all thrive.