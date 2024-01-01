David Mendlen
General Manager at Microsoft | Executive Producer of the DECODED Show
David Mendlen is a general manager at Microsoft and is the executive producer of the DECODED Show. DECODED Show is a series that takes viewers around the globe and shares modern developer best practices. Mendlen was earlier the speechwriter for Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.
